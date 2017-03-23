Arrests Made In Milwaukee Employee MurderFriday, March 24MILWAUKEE,...

Arrests Made In Milwaukee Employee Mu...

Arrests Made In Milwaukee Employee Murder
Friday, March 24
MILWAUKEE,

MILWAUKEE, Wi Five people are in custody and being questioned in the murder of Milwaukee city employee Greg Zyskiewicz. He was killed in his personal vehicle while on the job Wednesday.

