an Evening with Groucho to Bring Laughs to Milwaukee Rep This Month

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will make Milwaukee laugh with the global hit An Evening with Groucho starring Frank Ferrante this March 24 - May 28 in the Stackner Cabaret. the "greatest living interpreter of Groucho Marx's material" by The New York Times, Frank Ferrante brings his acclaimed production as seen on PBS and in New York to Milwaukee.

