an Evening with Groucho to Bring Laughs to Milwaukee Rep This Month
Milwaukee Repertory Theater will make Milwaukee laugh with the global hit An Evening with Groucho starring Frank Ferrante this March 24 - May 28 in the Stackner Cabaret. the "greatest living interpreter of Groucho Marx's material" by The New York Times, Frank Ferrante brings his acclaimed production as seen on PBS and in New York to Milwaukee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serious Flaw in Trumpcare
|16 min
|Concerned2019
|1
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mon
|AARP opposesTrump...
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|Jess
|29
|Russia
|Mar 7
|Knowing
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv...
|Mar 7
|Question More
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|Mar 5
|Question More
|2
|The daily newspaper is on life support and the ...
|Mar 4
|Question
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC