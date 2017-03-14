an Evening with Groucho to Bring Laug...

an Evening with Groucho to Bring Laughs to Milwaukee Rep This Month

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will make Milwaukee laugh with the global hit An Evening with Groucho starring Frank Ferrante this March 24 - May 28 in the Stackner Cabaret. the "greatest living interpreter of Groucho Marx's material" by The New York Times, Frank Ferrante brings his acclaimed production as seen on PBS and in New York to Milwaukee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Serious Flaw in Trumpcare 16 min Concerned2019 1
Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to.... Mon AARP opposesTrump... 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Mar 8 Jess 29
Russia Mar 7 Knowing 1
News Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv... Mar 7 Question More 1
News 'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee Mar 5 Question More 2
News The daily newspaper is on life support and the ... Mar 4 Question 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,369 • Total comments across all topics: 279,573,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC