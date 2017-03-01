Alfa Romeo Giulia races into Kenosha

With a strong auto culture to go along with its deep Italian roots, Kenosha seems a natural as one of the first markets for Alfa Romeo as the autos begin to return to America. Recently Palmen Alfa Romeo Fiat, 5309 75th St., received its first shipments of the Alfa Romeo Giulia, a much anticipated four-door meant to compete with muscular German models.

