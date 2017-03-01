Alderwoman Coggs Host Jobs Informational Session March 9 at Hillside
Alderwoman Coggs said the Bucks arena project and other development activity in the city are providing a significant number of job opportunities for individuals, and next week's info session "is a prime opportunity to learn more about how to access the growing jobs pipeline" in Milwaukee. "The development and construction momentum we are seeing right now in the city is offering a unique window of opportunity for starting a new career or learning a trade," she said.
