A long road to a diagnosis: Lyme disease symptoms can be mistaken for other ailments
If it wasn't for a bull's-eye rash 10 years prior, the achy joints, fatigue, brain fog and eventual locked jaw Victoria "Tori" Salerno has experienced as a teenager could have gone misdiagnosed for decades. The symptoms of Lyme disease are often attributed to other ailments and chronic illnesses such as fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, chronic fatigue syndrome and thyroid disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mon
|AARP opposesTrump...
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Mar 8
|Jess
|29
|Russia
|Mar 7
|Knowing
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv...
|Mar 7
|Question More
|1
|'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee
|Mar 5
|Question More
|2
|The daily newspaper is on life support and the ...
|Mar 4
|Question
|2
|Is Milwaukee another failed Dumbocrat city like...
|Mar 4
|Question
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC