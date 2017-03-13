A long road to a diagnosis: Lyme dise...

A long road to a diagnosis: Lyme disease symptoms can be mistaken for other ailments

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

If it wasn't for a bull's-eye rash 10 years prior, the achy joints, fatigue, brain fog and eventual locked jaw Victoria "Tori" Salerno has experienced as a teenager could have gone misdiagnosed for decades. The symptoms of Lyme disease are often attributed to other ailments and chronic illnesses such as fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, chronic fatigue syndrome and thyroid disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to.... Mon AARP opposesTrump... 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Mar 8 Jess 29
Russia Mar 7 Knowing 1
News Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says city is `thriv... Mar 7 Question More 1
News 'Sanctuary schools' proposed in Milwaukee Mar 5 Question More 2
News The daily newspaper is on life support and the ... Mar 4 Question 2
Is Milwaukee another failed Dumbocrat city like... Mar 4 Question 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC