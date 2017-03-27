6 great ways to enjoy a spring break family getaway in Lake Geneva
Milwaukee Public Schools' spring break is coming soon and if you're looking for a quick and easy getaway, you don't have to look far. At just an hour's drive southwest of Milwaukee, Lake Geneva has plenty of fun for the whole family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa...
|7 hr
|asll
|1
|Farkas on Trump spying
|7 hr
|coupdtat
|1
|Milwaukee Murders
|23 hr
|jeremy
|1
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mar 26
|Fact
|2
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Mar 24
|jeremy
|13
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Mar 24
|Always Outspoken
|3
|Republicans press professors to spend more time...
|Mar 22
|jeremy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC