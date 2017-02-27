WWE Fastlane 2017: 5 Potential Finish...

WWE Fastlane 2017: 5 Potential Finishes for Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg

As Kevin Owens gears up to defend the WWE Universal Title against Goldberg, we look at just a handful of ways this match can unfold. This Sunday at Fastlane, live from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the WWE's resident prizefighter will prepare to do battle against arguably his toughest adversary to date.

