WoodSpring Hotels Plans New Extended Stay Hotel Near Downtown Milwaukee

WoodSpring Hotels, the nation's fastest-growing extended-stay hotel company, announced today it has partnered with Macro Hospitality to build a WoodSpring Suites near Miller Park and downtown Milwaukee. The property, which will be located at 1101 S. 41st Street, West Milwaukee, Wis., marks the second WoodSpring Suites hotel franchise with Mr. Shariff Syed who also is developing a WoodSpring Suites in Madison, Wis.

