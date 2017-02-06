Woman gives 10,000 hugs, loses 213 po...

Woman gives 10,000 hugs, loses 213 pounds

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

On April 14, 2007, Ingrid Eubanks decided to give out free hugs at an event in Downtown Milwaukee celebrating prominent local women called The Gathering. "I hugged about 500 women that day and from that moment, I knew this was something I wanted to continue doing," says Eubanks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 25 min Go Blue Forever 32
News Club Sugar: Walker's Point residents want Club ... (Apr '10) 3 hr biteit 18
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin 7 hr Burned and Destroyed 4
Heroin Greenfield Feb 3 Milwaukee 2
Harly Feb 3 Milwaukee 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Feb 1 marccymbo 26
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... Jan 29 Solarman 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,385 • Total comments across all topics: 278,613,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC