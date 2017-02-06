Woman gives 10,000 hugs, loses 213 pounds
On April 14, 2007, Ingrid Eubanks decided to give out free hugs at an event in Downtown Milwaukee celebrating prominent local women called The Gathering. "I hugged about 500 women that day and from that moment, I knew this was something I wanted to continue doing," says Eubanks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|25 min
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Club Sugar: Walker's Point residents want Club ... (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|biteit
|18
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|7 hr
|Burned and Destroyed
|4
|Heroin Greenfield
|Feb 3
|Milwaukee
|2
|Harly
|Feb 3
|Milwaukee
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Feb 1
|marccymbo
|26
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC