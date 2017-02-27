Wisconsinite wins two Oscars
UNDATED A Milwaukee-area native is celebrating after winning two Oscars for his work in the movie "La La Land." Justin Hurwitz won Academy Awards for Best Original Song and Best Original Score last night.
