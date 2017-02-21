Wisconsin trail leads to Frank Lloyd ...

Wisconsin trail leads to Frank Lloyd Wright

Wisconsin is celebrating the 150th birthday of native son Frank Lloyd Wright with events and a new 200-mile trail directing visitors to nine of the sites, homes and buildings he designed. Wright, considered America's best-known architect, was born June 8, 1867, in Richland Center.

