Winter Smorgasbord event to highlight purveyors from Wisconsin Foodie
As "Wisconsin Foodie" prepares to enter its 10th year, creator Arthur Ircink is inviting fans to experience a smrgsbord of flavors from the chefs, farmers and producers who have been featured on the Emmy-winning television show. Winter Smrgsbord, an experiential dining event showcasing a variety of sampling, master classes and chef collaborations, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino event center.
