WI: Milwaukee Transit Officers Pull Man from Burning Car
Two Milwaukee transit security officers pulled a man from a burning car just in time, and it was all caught on camera. Officers Williams and Jason Knox ran up to the smashed car at 27th and Wisconsin to get the driver out.
