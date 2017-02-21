WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station
Feb. 22--Federal investigators found thousands of child pornography images on a tablet computer seized from a Milwaukee firefighter, court records show. Robert Rutley, 44, told investigators he had been interested in child pornography for more than a decade and had begun downloading it at work after a relative caught him doing it at home, according to a federal arrest warrant affidavit.
