WI Firefighter Arrested, Fire Station...

WI Firefighter Arrested, Fire Station Searched by FBI

Read more: FireHouse.com

Feb. 12--The FBI executed a search warrant at a fire station on Milwaukee's southwest side Friday, the Milwaukee Fire Department said Saturday. A source familiar with the situation said a firefighter was arrested at his home Friday on allegations of child pornography.

Milwaukee, WI

