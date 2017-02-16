What's Killing America's Black Infants?

What's Killing America's Black Infants?

There are 34 comments on the The Nation story from Wednesday, titled What's Killing America's Black Infants?. In it, The Nation reports that:

If you are a current Subscriber and are unable to log in, you may have to create a NEW username and password. To do so, click here and use the "NEW USER" sign-up option.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last
PorchHonkey

Ripley, MS

#1 Wednesday
Other blacks ?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
usual suspect

Plano, TX

#2 Wednesday
My guess is whitey is to blame.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
usual suspect

Plano, TX

#3 Wednesday
The ANSWER is:

White, educated American women lose their infants at rates similar to mothers in AmericaÂ’s peer countries. Most of the burden of the higher mortality rate here is borne by poorer, less-educated families, particularly those headed by unmarried or black women. Across the United States, black infants die at a rate thatÂ’s more than twice as high as that of white infants. The disparity is acute in a number of booming urban areas, from San FranciscoÂ—where black mothers are more than six times as likely to lose infants as white mothersÂ—to Washington, DC. In the capitalÂ’s Ward 8, which is the poorest in the city and over 93 percent black, the infant-mortality rate is 10 times what it is in the affluent, predominantly white Ward 3.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Charlie

United States

#4 Wednesday
Single black mother parenting skills include the following: Leave the child alone with the (slightly ) older children . If there are no older children to act as babysitters, leave the child alone. Leave a male relative or sexual partner alone with the kids. Leave drugs, alcohol, guns , and other dangerous items where the kids can find them. Use extreme beatings and scalding hot water to discipline the children (ghetto lobster anyone?) Encourage the children to "toughen up" by forcing them to fistfight siblings and other kids. If the child is sick, don't consider going to the doctor until the child is near death.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Power Of Master Lee

Schenectady, NY

#5 Wednesday
Crack head mothers are 99% black.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Amp

Sobieski, WI

#6 Wednesday
Farrel cats do a much much better job of raising their young than do American Africanners. It has something to do with I.Q. levels.

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Condenser

Sobieski, WI

#7 Wednesday
Amp wrote:
Farrel cats do a much much better job of raising their young than do American Africanners. It has something to do with I.Q. levels.
Many Ivy league and west coast scientists and professors now believe that the African American is a prime example of evolution going backwards.

Judged:

3

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jax

Bronx, NY

#8 Wednesday
The white devil

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
WHITE TRUMP WARRIOR

Atlanta, GA

#9 Wednesday
Melanin, ha ha ha, lol. Really though I don't care just as long as they're being killed is good enough for me.

Only good sprog is a dead sprog I always say.

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Power Of Master Lee

Schenectady, NY

#11 Wednesday
Why sure, the female ape gives birth to a crack addicted baby from the womb. The baby ape is born with numerous health problems stemming from the apes smoking crack, snorting cocaine up their humongous honkers. The ape baby then dies. It is very simple and easy to understand who is killing the ape babies. The chimpanzee's themselves. Negroes just love unprotected sex and disease.

Judged:

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Filament

Sobieski, WI

#12 Wednesday
The Condenser wrote:
<quoted text>

Many Ivy league and west coast scientists and professors now believe that the African American is a prime example of evolution going backwards.
Lie, cheat, steal, riot , loot, commit arson, rape. burn police cars, shoot cops in the back of the head,......... You know ...... "evolution going backwards" is sounding more and more like a rather accurate description.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
X-TREME BIAS

Palm Coast, FL

#13 Wednesday
The CDC clearly states that abortion clinics are the number one source of making apelets good so I am going to petition President Donald John Trump to divert the hundreds of billions of dollars from the various fraudulent n!@@er welfare program like Section 8, EBT, WIC & SNAP to build abortion clinics on as many ghetto street corners as crack dens, liquor stores, poll halls, chicken shacks & rib joints in the ghettos. Kill em all & let the black n!@@er devil sort them out.

F**king n!@@ers suck.

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Retired SOF

“MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN!!”

Since: May 11

10,043

Location hidden
#14 Wednesday
Easy it can be said in 2 words: Planned Parenthood has done more to kill black babies then the Klan could every hope to achieve.

Judged:

4

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
YouDidntBuildTha t

Rohnert Park, CA

#16 Yesterday
Planned Parenthood is killing America's black infants - Most of the millions of abortions carried out by Planned Parenthood are black children.

Then their little body parts are sold for profits.

Judged:

4

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#17 Yesterday
YouDidntBuildThat wrote:
Planned Parenthood is killing America's black infants - Most of the millions of abortions carried out by Planned Parenthood are black children.

Then their little body parts are sold for profits.
That was my guess abortion.

Judged:

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#18 Yesterday
Retired SOF wrote:
Easy it can be said in 2 words: Planned Parenthood has done more to kill black babies then the Klan could every hope to achieve.
Destroying the baby is the mothers choice, and you are correct.

The perception I grew up with, apparently has changed.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Captian Obvous

Houston, TX

#19 Yesterday
WHO CARES? As long as the filthy, little burr-heads are dead.

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Asians hate blacks

Palm Coast, FL

#20 Yesterday
We Asians call the dirty blacks boghims & our husbands who are in Africa stealing all their resources have killed many boghims & the boghim police don't do anything about it, they know better. Why do those ugly black boghim females have dinner plates in their lips? As if they're not black & ugly already.

Judged:

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Retired SOF

“MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN!!”

Since: May 11

10,043

Location hidden
#21 Yesterday
Frogface Kate wrote:
<quoted text>

Destroying the baby is the mothers choice, and you are correct.

The perception I grew up with, apparently has changed.
I am not arguing who decides the abortion ,I am saying who perpetrates the act of killing black babies.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Redefined

“No Substitute For The Truth”

Since: Jan 10

24,437

Orlando, FL

#22 Yesterday
What are people doing to eradicate all the "sins" happenin' within' their own ethnic groups.... If the world TRULY cared about issues, we wouldn't be focusing on one group.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls Wed Tiocfaidh Ar La 46
News Milwaukee Child Abuse: Milwaukee child advocacy... (Dec '09) Wed Let the truth be ... 30
News 'Know Your Rights' is Survival Guide for Law En... Feb 14 Go Blue Forever 6
News WI Firefighter Arrested, Fire Station Searched ... Feb 14 Milwaukee 1
Concentration Camps Feb 14 Milwaukee 2
News How to support refugees in Milwaukee Feb 12 Milwaukee 1
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin Feb 12 Rolly AROUND Again 8
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,745 • Total comments across all topics: 278,932,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC