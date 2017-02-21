Well Off Blacks In The Worst City for Blacks
Well-off black families can still end up living in poorer areas compared to white families with similar or even lower incomes. Studies have shown that white people prefer to live in communities where there are fewer black people, regardless of their income.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ...
|Fri
|Milwaukee
|1
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|Fri
|Milwaukee
|2
|WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station
|Feb 23
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|1
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Feb 23
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|2
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|Feb 22
|Milwaukee
|1
|Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft
|Feb 21
|Oprah Chi Lites S...
|1
|New Franklin location
|Feb 21
|dguetzkow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC