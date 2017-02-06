Weather 50 mins ago 11:15 a.m.Meteor reports swamp Wis. authorities
In several community Facebook groups, people from all over the area shared their reactions to the noise and light, ranging from not hearing it at all to being shaken out of bed by it. Initial reports suggest a meteor flashed across the sky in parts of Wisconsin and Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|25 min
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Club Sugar: Walker's Point residents want Club ... (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|biteit
|18
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|7 hr
|Burned and Destroyed
|4
|Heroin Greenfield
|Feb 3
|Milwaukee
|2
|Harly
|Feb 3
|Milwaukee
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Feb 1
|marccymbo
|26
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC