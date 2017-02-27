WAMI announces 2017 awards nominees
Today, the Wisconsin Area Music Industry announced the nominees for the organization's 37th annual awards show, hosted this year at the Turner Hall Ballroom at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. Voting is still open for the WAMI People's Choice Awards and will stay open until March 9. Go to WAMI's official website to place your tally for your favorite Milwaukee and Wisconsin musicians and artists.
