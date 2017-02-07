Walker plans transformative evangelic...

Walker plans transformative evangelical Alaskan cruise

13 hrs ago Read more: WIZM-AM La Crosse

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is inviting people to join him and evangelical Christian leaders on what he's calling a "transformative" and "once-in-a-lifetime" cruise to Alaska. The tour run by Inspiration Cruises and Tours runs from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19 and costs between about $1,300 and nearly $3,400.

