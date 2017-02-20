Urban spelunking: State Theater, form...

Urban spelunking: State Theater, former Hoops strip joint and The Palms rock club

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

Editor's note: With the news of a devastating fire at the State Theater on Thursday night, we wanted to repost this Urban Spelunking originally published on July 24, 2015 in order to showcase and remember the historic Milwaukee theater. While theaters like the Downer and Oriental have venerable histories as long-running cinema houses, consider, if you will, the more varied history of the now-dilapidated State Theater, 2616 W. State St. Originally a movie theater, the State has served a number of purposes all entertainment related during its nearly 100-year history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 7 hr Tiocfaidh Ar La 41
Roseanne's Italian Restaurant on Booth and Clark? (Jun '09) 11 hr Deb 33
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin 18 hr A Caring Mom 7
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents with Chronic Cond... Thu katiejcartwright 1
News New Fondy Park aims to ease stormwater stress Thu Milwaukee 1
News Club Sugar: Walker's Point residents want Club ... (Apr '10) Feb 6 biteit 18
Heroin Greenfield Feb 3 Milwaukee 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,913 • Total comments across all topics: 278,756,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC