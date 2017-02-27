U.S. Upper Midwest factory activity slows in February

Feb 28 A measure of factory activity in the U.S. Upper Midwest slipped in February from its highest level in more than two years but still showed a fourth consecutive month of manufacturing growth in the region, according to a private survey released on Tuesday. Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said their seasonally adjusted index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region declined to 58.69 from 59.81 in January, which was its strongest since November 2014.

