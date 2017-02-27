U.S. Upper Midwest factory activity slows in February
Feb 28 A measure of factory activity in the U.S. Upper Midwest slipped in February from its highest level in more than two years but still showed a fourth consecutive month of manufacturing growth in the region, according to a private survey released on Tuesday. Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said their seasonally adjusted index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region declined to 58.69 from 59.81 in January, which was its strongest since November 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|14 hr
|jessie
|3
|Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ...
|20 hr
|Eyefull
|4
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Mon
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|4
|WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station
|Feb 23
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|1
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|Feb 22
|Milwaukee
|1
|Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft
|Feb 21
|Oprah Chi Lites S...
|1
|New Franklin location
|Feb 21
|dguetzkow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC