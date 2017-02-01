Trump cancels planned trip to Milwaukee to make economic speech
President Donald Trump canceled an expected speech on the economy in Milwaukee on Thursday, without saying why or if he will reschedule. The trip would have been one of his first outside of Washington since taking office.
