Tripoli Shrine Circus Hosts "Blanket Milwaukee With Love" ...
In a campaign to gather much-needed blankets for Sojourner Family Peace Center, Tripoli Shrine CIRCUS and Wisconsin Center District are hosting the "Blanket Milwaukee with Love" event Monday, February 13, just in time for Valentine's Day. The goal is to collect blankets for children and families at the Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|11 hr
|latrina
|42
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|14 hr
|jesbrown
|27
|Roseanne's Italian Restaurant on Booth and Clark? (Jun '09)
|Fri
|Deb
|33
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Fri
|A Caring Mom
|7
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents with Chronic Cond...
|Feb 9
|katiejcartwright
|1
|New Fondy Park aims to ease stormwater stress
|Feb 9
|Milwaukee
|1
|Club Sugar: Walker's Point residents want Club ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 6
|biteit
|18
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC