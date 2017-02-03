The truth gets a workout in Next Act's marvelous "The Other Place"
Sometimes it's the empty space that is most crowded, the silence that screams the loudest and the darkness that shines the brightest. It is that kind of confusing contradiction that is on full and marvelous display as David Cecsarini directs a stellar cast highlighted by his wife, Deborah Staples in a searing production of Sharr White's "The Other Place" at his Next Act Theatre.
