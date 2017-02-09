The Milwaukee Children's Choir Partne...

The Milwaukee Children's Choir Partners with Motown Legends, The...

Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

The Milwaukee Children's Choir, Wisconsin's premier, audition-based youth ensemble, announced a special partnership with legendary Motown music band and quartet, The Four Tops. The live concert will take place on Thursday, February 23 at 6:30 p.m. at The Pabst Theater in Milwaukee .

