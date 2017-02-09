The Milwaukee Children's Choir Partners with Motown Legends, The...
The Milwaukee Children's Choir, Wisconsin's premier, audition-based youth ensemble, announced a special partnership with legendary Motown music band and quartet, The Four Tops. The live concert will take place on Thursday, February 23 at 6:30 p.m. at The Pabst Theater in Milwaukee .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|1 hr
|A Caring Mom
|7
|Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where ...
|2 hr
|Johnniez
|1
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents with Chronic Cond...
|Thu
|katiejcartwright
|1
|New Fondy Park aims to ease stormwater stress
|Thu
|Milwaukee
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|Wed
|latrina
|40
|Club Sugar: Walker's Point residents want Club ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 6
|biteit
|18
|Heroin Greenfield
|Feb 3
|Milwaukee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC