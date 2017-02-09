The Map Store is folding after 80 years in Milwaukee
There was a time when I, and folks like me who love and are fascinated by maps, needed no directions to Milwaukee Map Service , aka The Map Store, currently located at 3720 N. 124th St. Walking into a shop full of globes of every kind, maps for taking on trips, maps for framing and hanging in your den, travel guides to a dozen or more African nations, and on and on, was a wonderland a place that fed dreams of exotic vacations and expeditions to every corner of the planet. I had a friend who left us too early who, like me, loved maps and would always call to report back to me on the treasures he'd found on a recent visit to the store.
