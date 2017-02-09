The Map Store is folding after 80 yea...

The Map Store is folding after 80 years in Milwaukee

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

There was a time when I, and folks like me who love and are fascinated by maps, needed no directions to Milwaukee Map Service , aka The Map Store, currently located at 3720 N. 124th St. Walking into a shop full of globes of every kind, maps for taking on trips, maps for framing and hanging in your den, travel guides to a dozen or more African nations, and on and on, was a wonderland a place that fed dreams of exotic vacations and expeditions to every corner of the planet. I had a friend who left us too early who, like me, loved maps and would always call to report back to me on the treasures he'd found on a recent visit to the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin 6 hr A Caring Mom 7
News Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where ... 7 hr Johnniez 1
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents with Chronic Cond... Thu katiejcartwright 1
News New Fondy Park aims to ease stormwater stress Thu Milwaukee 1
News US life expectancy falls Wed latrina 40
News Club Sugar: Walker's Point residents want Club ... (Apr '10) Feb 6 biteit 18
Heroin Greenfield Feb 3 Milwaukee 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC