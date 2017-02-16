The Forum: What to expect at the 2017...

The Forum: What to expect at the 2017 Greater Milwaukee Auto Show

The 2017 Greater Milwaukee Auto Show will be held at the Wisconsin Center from Feb. 25 through March 5. In addition to showing off 400 of the newest cars, trucks and SUVs, this year's Auto Show offers a bevy of exciting attractions. If you have an affinity for the exotics, then The duPont Registry Live! is a can't miss exhibit.

