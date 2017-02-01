Suit Accuses Milwaukee Sheriff Of Abuse Of Power In Airport Incident
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke called one of his critics a "snowflake" - but a new lawsuit claims the tough-talking favorite of the far right is so delicate that he had a fellow airline passenger detained for looking at him wrong . The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court by attorneys for Dan Black, who said he asked Clarke if he was indeed the sheriff while boarding a flight from Dallas to Milwaukee last month.
