Stunning color photos of the old Lake Front Chicago and North Western Depot

10 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

At the foot of Wisconsin Avenue, some Milwaukeeans recall, there stood a gorgeous red brick and granite Romanesque Revival train station that many can't believe is gone . Nearly four years ago, I shared some amazing LeRoy Augustine monochrome images of the station, which was at 901 E. Wisconsin Ave., along with some of its story.

Milwaukee, WI

