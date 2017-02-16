Stunning color photos of the old Lake Front Chicago and North Western Depot
At the foot of Wisconsin Avenue, some Milwaukeeans recall, there stood a gorgeous red brick and granite Romanesque Revival train station that many can't believe is gone . Nearly four years ago, I shared some amazing LeRoy Augustine monochrome images of the station, which was at 901 E. Wisconsin Ave., along with some of its story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coalition Calls on Mayor Barrett to Speed Up So...
|1 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|City Sues To Shut Down Properties Linked To Dru...
|1 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|Wed
|Tiocfaidh Ar La
|46
|Milwaukee Child Abuse: Milwaukee child advocacy... (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Let the truth be ...
|30
|'Know Your Rights' is Survival Guide for Law En...
|Feb 14
|Go Blue Forever
|6
|WI Firefighter Arrested, Fire Station Searched ...
|Feb 14
|Milwaukee
|1
|Concentration Camps
|Feb 14
|Milwaukee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC