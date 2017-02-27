St. Gabriel Possenti Feast Day Commemorated by Gun Saint Society
The St. Gabriel Possenti Society commemorates the February 27 Feast Day of St. Gabriel Possenti on Monday," Society chairman John M. Snyder noted here today. The patron of the St. Gabriel Possenti Society, Inc. , St. Gabriel Possenti, used handguns in 1860 to save villagers in Isola del Gran Sasso, Italy from a gang of marauders.
