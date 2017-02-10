Spoerl sells Ford dealership to Griffin

Spoerl sells Ford dealership to Griffin

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

After 28 years, Daryl Spoerl has turned over the keys of Havill-Spoerl Ford Lincoln in Fort Atkinson to a new owner and manager. The dealership will be renamed Griffin Ford Lincoln Fort Atkinson in recognition of owner and Spoerl's longtime friend, Jim Griffin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US life expectancy falls 6 hr latrina 42
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) 9 hr jesbrown 27
Roseanne's Italian Restaurant on Booth and Clark? (Jun '09) 22 hr Deb 33
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin Fri A Caring Mom 7
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents with Chronic Cond... Thu katiejcartwright 1
News New Fondy Park aims to ease stormwater stress Thu Milwaukee 1
News Club Sugar: Walker's Point residents want Club ... (Apr '10) Feb 6 biteit 18
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,089 • Total comments across all topics: 278,769,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC