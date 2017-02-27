Sorry. God bless you ma'am' a " Armed...

Sorry. God bless you ma'am' a " Armed robbers apologizes to victim

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

MILWAUKEE, WI A Wisconsin woman who was held at gunpoint is trying to make sense of the ordeal after two sympathetic men apologized and let her go unharmed. "Who's going to believe that somebody puts a gun to your face and says 'God bless you' without blowing you away afterwards?" Kristy Welch says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in... 14 hr TheMilwaukeeRoad 4
News Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ... 23 hr Milwaukee 2
News ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U... Feb 24 Milwaukee 2
News WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station Feb 23 TheMilwaukeeRoad 1
News Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M... Feb 22 Milwaukee 1
Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft Feb 21 Oprah Chi Lites S... 1
New Franklin location Feb 21 dguetzkow 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,560 • Total comments across all topics: 279,200,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC