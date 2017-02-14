Six Months After Unrest, Job Training...

Six Months After Unrest, Job Training Comes to Milwaukee's Sherman Park Neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WUWM

Not long after violence broke out in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood in August, Gov. Walker dispatched mobile job banks to the central city. He was responding to the calls for state help, to address the lack of job opportunities in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WUWM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milwaukee Child Abuse: Milwaukee child advocacy... (Dec '09) 7 hr Let the truth be ... 30
News 'Know Your Rights' is Survival Guide for Law En... 23 hr Go Blue Forever 6
News WI Firefighter Arrested, Fire Station Searched ... Tue Milwaukee 1
Concentration Camps Tue Milwaukee 2
News US life expectancy falls Sun latrina 45
News How to support refugees in Milwaukee Feb 12 Milwaukee 1
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin Feb 12 Rolly AROUND Again 8
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Hurricane
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,043 • Total comments across all topics: 278,887,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC