Sinbad talks about "Shazaam," that we...

Sinbad talks about "Shazaam," that weird genie movie he definitely never made

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

Forget "Rogue One." Forget the deluge of Oscar bait and happy Hollywood musicals piling into theaters at the same time in the hopes of scoring awards and spots on critics' countdown lists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents with Chronic Cond... 5 hr katiejcartwright 1
News New Fondy Park aims to ease stormwater stress 7 hr Milwaukee 1
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin 7 hr Milwaukee 6
News US life expectancy falls Wed latrina 40
News Club Sugar: Walker's Point residents want Club ... (Apr '10) Feb 6 biteit 18
Heroin Greenfield Feb 3 Milwaukee 2
Harly Feb 3 Milwaukee 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,749 • Total comments across all topics: 278,701,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC