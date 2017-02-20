School principal charged with witness intimidation
MILWAUKEE, WI The principal at Milwaukee's Washington High School is out of her school while prosecutors move forward with felony charges against her. Prosecutors yesterday said 42-year-old Principal Valencia Carthen is being charged with trying to intimidate the woman her boyfriend allegedly raped.
