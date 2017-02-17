Remember Zima? It's returning, clearly
Last year, we learned from Milwaukeean Biju Zimmerman that Zima was still popular in Japan particularly at a bar named after Milwaukee . Well hold onto your fanny pack, but Millercoors released a statement on Friday suggesting that the clear malt beverage that emerged in the U.S. in the '90s would soon return here, too.
