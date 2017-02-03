Reagan High School students gear up f...

Reagan High School students gear up for Galapagos Islands adventure

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

At the beginning of the school year, Molly Schuld, a science teacher at Reagan College Preparatory High School, dreamed of taking students on a trip to the Galapagos Islands and Ecuador. Now it appears that her dream will come true.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heroin Greenfield 10 hr Milwaukee 2
Harly 10 hr Milwaukee 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Feb 1 marccymbo 26
News Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po... Jan 29 Solarman 1
News US life expectancy falls Jan 29 F U Mo Fos 29
Line cook salaries Jan 28 Linecook 1
Inaugeration Jan 28 Gruesome 3
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,536,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC