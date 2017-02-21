"Price is Right Live" comes on down to the Riverside Theater
The big wheel and more made an appearance at Riverside Theater for a night of Price is Right. Walking up to the Riverside Theater, all you can see is a swarm of people lined up along the river, dressed in outrageous outfits, homemade shirts and eccentric accessories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station
|4 hr
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|1
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|4 hr
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|2
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|13 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|Wed
|Milwaukee
|1
|Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft
|Tue
|Oprah Chi Lites S...
|1
|New Franklin location
|Feb 21
|dguetzkow
|1
|Milwaukee, a city you "should totally move to"
|Feb 21
|Milwaukee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC