PHOX performs at Pabst for the last time - for now
PHOX made fans happy at The Pabst Theater Wednesday night with their incredible - and possibly final - MKE performance. PHOX came to Pabst Theater their favorite Wisconsin venue to perform in Milwaukee one last time Wednesday night.
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin Greenfield
|Thu
|Milwaukee
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Wed
|marccymbo
|26
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|US life expectancy falls
|Jan 29
|F U Mo Fos
|29
|Line cook salaries
|Jan 28
|Linecook
|1
|Inaugeration
|Jan 28
|Gruesome
|3
|Wisconsin sued as teens claim unlawful conditio...
|Jan 28
|Gruesome
|3
