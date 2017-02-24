Photo Flash: First Look at Jessie Fisher in GROUNDED at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents the riveting new play, Grounded, by George Brant in the Stiemke Studio, now through April 2, 2017. This palpitating one-woman show features Jessie Fisher , whose credits include Girl in Broadway's Once and most recently Steppenwolf Theatre Company's Constellations and Of Mice and Men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ...
|18 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|18 hr
|Milwaukee
|2
|WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station
|Thu
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|1
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Thu
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|2
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|Feb 22
|Milwaukee
|1
|Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft
|Feb 21
|Oprah Chi Lites S...
|1
|New Franklin location
|Feb 21
|dguetzkow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC