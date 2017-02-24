Photo Flash: First Look at Jessie Fis...

Photo Flash: First Look at Jessie Fisher in GROUNDED at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents the riveting new play, Grounded, by George Brant in the Stiemke Studio, now through April 2, 2017. This palpitating one-woman show features Jessie Fisher , whose credits include Girl in Broadway's Once and most recently Steppenwolf Theatre Company's Constellations and Of Mice and Men.

