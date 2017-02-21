Pension fund overpays Milwaukee retir...

Pension fund overpays Milwaukee retiree Thursday, February 23

An overpayment error has cost the head of the Milwaukee County retirement system her job. Marian Ninneman has resigned after one retiree received an extra $140,000 from the county over several years.

