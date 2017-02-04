Pathways Milwaukee Receives AT&T Grant on 10 Year Anniversary
As a student, Alexis Diggs thought college was far from reality, and to travel far outside the City of Milwaukee to a Historic Black College was just a fantasy. As a parent, Lisa Jennings watched her daughter's talents flourish, yet she too was unsure of what to do for her daughter Billie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US life expectancy falls
|8 hr
|Milwaukee
|30
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|8 hr
|Milwaukee
|2
|Heroin Greenfield
|Fri
|Milwaukee
|2
|Harly
|Fri
|Milwaukee
|1
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Feb 1
|marccymbo
|26
|Wisconsin has most successful year for solar po...
|Jan 29
|Solarman
|1
|Line cook salaries
|Jan 28
|Linecook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC