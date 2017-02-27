Parent upset with kindergarten teache...

Parent upset with kindergarten teacher who used Ouija board in class

A mother is upset after she says her son told her his kindergarten teacher used a Ouija board, like the one pictured, in the classroom. MILWAUKEE - A mother is upset after she says her son told her his kindergarten teacher at Zablocki Elementary School in Milwaukee used a Ouija board in the classroom.

