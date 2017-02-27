Parent upset with kindergarten teacher who used Ouija board in class...
A mother is upset after she says her son told her his kindergarten teacher used a Ouija board, like the one pictured, in the classroom. MILWAUKEE - A mother is upset after she says her son told her his kindergarten teacher at Zablocki Elementary School in Milwaukee used a Ouija board in the classroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|9 hr
|jessie
|3
|Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ...
|16 hr
|Eyefull
|4
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Mon
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|4
|WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station
|Feb 23
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|1
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|Feb 22
|Milwaukee
|1
|Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft
|Feb 21
|Oprah Chi Lites S...
|1
|New Franklin location
|Feb 21
|dguetzkow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC