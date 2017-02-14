Odd Duck to celebrate five years with...

Odd Duck to celebrate five years with retrospective celebration

The menu will feature throw-back menu items and favorites from chef and owner Ross Bachhuber and former chef de cuisines Shay Linkus of The Vanguard, Lisa Kirkpatrick and Paul Zerkel of Goodkind and Dan Jacobs of Dandan -- all of whom spent time in the Odd Duck kitchen before branching off to open their own restaurants. Cocktail favorites from original Odd Duck menus will also be served.

