No injuries in Wauwatosa house fire; ...

No injuries in Wauwatosa house fire; lightning believed to be cause

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WauwatosaNOW.com

At 2:35 A.M. this morning the Wauwatosa Fire Department responded for a house fire at 2208 N. 62nd St. Arriving crews found substantial fire in the finished attic of three story duplex. No injuries in Wauwatosa house fire; lightning believed to be cause Wauwatosa, WI - At 2:35 A.M. this morning the Wauwatosa Fire Department responded for a house fire at 2208 N. 62nd St. Arriving crews found substantial fire in the finished attic of three story duplex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ... Fri Milwaukee 1
News ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U... Fri Milwaukee 2
News WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station Feb 23 TheMilwaukeeRoad 1
News FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in... Feb 23 TheMilwaukeeRoad 2
News Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M... Feb 22 Milwaukee 1
Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft Feb 21 Oprah Chi Lites S... 1
New Franklin location Feb 21 dguetzkow 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,146 • Total comments across all topics: 279,144,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC