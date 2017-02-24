No injuries in Wauwatosa house fire; lightning believed to be cause
At 2:35 A.M. this morning the Wauwatosa Fire Department responded for a house fire at 2208 N. 62nd St. Arriving crews found substantial fire in the finished attic of three story duplex. No injuries in Wauwatosa house fire; lightning believed to be cause Wauwatosa, WI - At 2:35 A.M. this morning the Wauwatosa Fire Department responded for a house fire at 2208 N. 62nd St. Arriving crews found substantial fire in the finished attic of three story duplex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WauwatosaNOW.com.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cut the crap! How can we all help clean up our ...
|Fri
|Milwaukee
|1
|ACLU Challenges Milwaukee Police Department's U...
|Fri
|Milwaukee
|2
|WI Firefighter Downloaded Child Porn at Station
|Feb 23
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|1
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|Feb 23
|TheMilwaukeeRoad
|2
|Gizmodo: Park East freeway demolition changed M...
|Feb 22
|Milwaukee
|1
|Chi Lites Recod Company Child Trust FundTheft
|Feb 21
|Oprah Chi Lites S...
|1
|New Franklin location
|Feb 21
|dguetzkow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC