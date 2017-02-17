NEWaukee Night Market announces its dates for 2017
Just in case the refreshingly gorgeous weather this past weekend wasn't enough to get you eyeing the upcoming summer months, here's some more good news to put you in the mood: Today, NEWaukee announced the dates for its fourth annual Night Market, a growing summer tradition in the Downtown area.
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|4 hr
|frosty7530
|10
|FBI says Milwaukee fireman fugitive arrested in...
|12 hr
|Milwaukee
|1
|Milwaukee Child Abuse: Milwaukee child advocacy... (Dec '09)
|21 hr
|Milwaukee
|32
|US life expectancy falls
|Feb 17
|Latrina
|47
|Coalition Calls on Mayor Barrett to Speed Up So...
|Feb 17
|Milwaukee
|1
|City Sues To Shut Down Properties Linked To Dru...
|Feb 17
|Milwaukee
|1
|'Know Your Rights' is Survival Guide for Law En...
|Feb 14
|Go Blue Forever
|6
