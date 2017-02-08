New Song from Dave Daviesa Upcoming A...

New Song from Dave Daviesa Upcoming Album with His Son Russ Debuts Online

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KTGL-FM Lincoln

Founding Kinks guitarist Dave Davies will release a new collaborative album with his son Russ called Open Road on March 31 . Now, Consequence of Sound is giving fans their first taste of the record by hosting an exclusive stream of a song titled "Path Is Long."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents with Chronic Cond... 11 hr katiejcartwright 1
News New Fondy Park aims to ease stormwater stress 13 hr Milwaukee 1
Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin 13 hr Milwaukee 6
News US life expectancy falls Wed latrina 40
News Club Sugar: Walker's Point residents want Club ... (Apr '10) Feb 6 biteit 18
Heroin Greenfield Feb 3 Milwaukee 2
Harly Feb 3 Milwaukee 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,263 • Total comments across all topics: 278,711,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC