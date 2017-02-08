New Song from Dave Daviesa Upcoming Album with His Son Russ Debuts Online
Founding Kinks guitarist Dave Davies will release a new collaborative album with his son Russ called Open Road on March 31 . Now, Consequence of Sound is giving fans their first taste of the record by hosting an exclusive stream of a song titled "Path Is Long."
