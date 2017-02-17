New Iowa Collective Bargaining Law Similar to 2011 Wisconsin Bill
The new collective bargaining bill that recently passed in Iowa is similar to what passed in Wisconsin six years ago, and Governor Branstad says it helped improve education in the state. The Wisconsin bill was part of a budget repair by Governor Scott Walker and Republicans.
