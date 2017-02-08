New Fondy Park aims to ease stormwate...

New Fondy Park aims to ease stormwater stress

13 hrs ago

This morning, Mayor Tom Barrett tweeted before and after images of a new park envisioned for a vacant lot next to the Fondy Farmers Market on 22nd Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. Here's a sneak peek at the "before-and-after" of our latest neighborhood improvement project at the vacant lot next to Fondy Food Market.

